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Leeds United have ‘shown concrete interest’ in Juventus centre-back Lloyd Kelly, who could be on the move this summer, with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United also keen.

In January 2025, the 27-year-old swapped Newcastle United for Juventus on an initial loan deal, with the move coming as something of a surprise given the Magpies had only signed him the previous summer.

The move to Juventus was made permanent in May for €17.5m, with additional performance-related add-ons included in the agreement.

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Although Juventus endured a disappointing campaign, Kelly was a regular at the heart of the defence, making 35 Serie A appearances, and in February reflected on the tactical demands of Italian football.

The Bristol-born defender also featured nine times in the Champions League, contributing one goal and one assist, while adding two appearances in the Coppa Italia.

Despite only completing his first full season as a permanent Juventus player, a summer departure has not been ruled out, with clubs from both the Premier League and La Liga circling.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are both keen on Kelly as a proven Premier League performer to add to their defensive options.

Clubs interested Leeds United Nottingham Forest Newcastle United Clubs interested in Lloyd Kelly

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Leeds have now joined the race, with the Whites said to have ‘shown concrete interest’ in bringing the centre-back to Elland Road.

Leeds need to add in defence having agreed to sell Pascal Struijk to Brighton for a fee which could reach £18m.

Crystal Palace were also described as ‘serious’ contenders for Kelly’s signature last summer, although a move failed to materialise.

This time around, however, Juventus are open to cashing in after missing out on the top four, making a transfer a genuine possibility.

With more than 180 appearances across the Championship and Premier League, Kelly’s wealth of experience in English football has seemingly put him firmly on the Whites’ radar.

It remains unclear what Juventus would demand, but with interest continuing to grow, the Bianconeri will be encouraged by the level of attention the 27-year-old is attracting.

Another Juventus player Leeds are monitoring is out-of-favour striker Lois Openda, who has been handed a boost after learning the Belgium international is not part of Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

It remains to be seen whether either, or both, will be wearing Leeds colours by the time pre-season gets under way.