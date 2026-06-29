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Rangers boss Derek McInnes believes Ben Godfrey’s pedigree at the highest level can prove invaluable at Ibrox after the defender was unveiled as the club’s latest signing.

The 28-year-old spent the recent season away from Atalanta across two separate loan spells in search of regular football.

During the first half of the campaign, Godfrey joined Sheffield United in the Championship but struggled for opportunities, making just four appearances before returning to Bergamo in January.

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A second loan followed with Danish outfit Brondby, where the centre-back enjoyed a far more prominent role.

The defender clocked 1,036 minutes across 12 appearances, re-establishing himself with a consistent run of games in the Danish Superliga.

Those displays convinced the Gers to move for the defender as they looked to add proven quality and experience to their defensive ranks.

Now the Gers officially confirmed Godfrey as their third signing of the summer, as he is arriving on a season-long loan that includes an option to make the move permanent next year.

Club played for York City Norwich City Shrewsbury Town Everton Atalanta Ipswich Town Sheffield United Brondby Clubs Ben Godfrey has played for

Mclnnes pointed to Godfrey’s experience in the Premier League and with the England national team, stressing his background at the highest level will prove a major asset for Rangers.

The Rangers boss also highlighted Godfrey’s athleticism and qualities both on and off the ball, with him excited to begin working with the defender.

McInnes told Rangers’ official website: “Ben is a player who has competed at a very high level throughout his career.

“He’s played in the Premier League, been involved with England, and brings a lot of experience with him.

“He’s a strong, athletic defender with good qualities both on and off the ball, and we believe he can add a lot to the squad.

“We’re pleased to get him in, and I’m looking forward to working with him in the season ahead.”

Godfrey boasts 115 Premier League appearances to his name, with the bulk of those coming during his spell at Everton before completing a move to Atalanta in 2024.

The defender becomes Rangers’ third arrival of the summer following the additions of Lawrence Shankland and Ross McCrorie as McInnes continues to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

The Gers remain active in the market and are still attempting to convince Bryan Reynolds to choose Ibrox despite earlier suggestions they were set to miss out on the right-back.

Strengthening the goalkeeping department is also expected to remain high on the Gers’ list of priorities this summer.