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Aston Villa winger Alysson ‘wants to move’ from Villa Park to secure regular game time, it has been claimed in Turkey, with Trabzonspor on his trail.

The Brazilian winger arrived at Villa Park from Gremio in January and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with Aston Villa beating off competition from Trabzonspor to land him.

However, the 20-year-old suffered multiple injuries after he joined the club and only made three appearances, with zero goal contributions in all competitions in the recent campaign.

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Alysson’s long contract at Aston Villa gives a signal about how highly the Premier League side regard him, but Trabzonspor are back on the hunt and are encouraged.

According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, Alysson ‘wants to leave’ Aston Villa as he wants to make sure he is playing regularly next season.

Trabzonspor see an opportunity to take advantage of the situation, with it suggested Alysson’s view on a move to Turkey, which he was not keen on, may have changed.

The Black Sea Storm have requested a detailed medical report on Alysson, due to the multiple injuries he suffered at Aston Villa, and in addition, it is claimed both clubs are currently in discussions over the cost of a potential transfer.

Former England-based player Okay Yokuslu Ozan Tufan Stefan Savic Andre Onana Paul Onuachu Former England-based players at Trabzonspor

Moving to Trabzonspor would give Alysson the chance to play in the Europa League and fight for the Turkish Super Lig title.

Some eyebrows could be raised if Aston Villa do sign off on a move for Alysson, given he has only just joined the club.

Aston Villa are shaping up for a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for Champions League football.

The Villans sold Donyell Malen to Roma, but the club have been keeping tabs on the Giallorossi star Matias Soule, though they have competition from Saudi outfit Al-Ahli.

Besides that, Bosnia World Cup star Kerim Alajbegovic is also on Aston Villa’s radar, but at the moment it seems talks over a move could only move forward after the end of the tournament.

Aston Villa splashed out an initial £8.7m to sign Alysson in the January transfer window and it is unclear if Villa have put any price tag on his head.