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Palermo are ready to offload Sebastiano Desplanches this summer, handing Norwich City and Rangers a boost in their pursuit of the goalkeeper.

Desplanches spent over a decade developing his skills by working in the youth academies of two Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The Italian goalkeeper joined Palermo in July 2023 for around €2m, signing a five-year contract with the Serie B side.

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The 23-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to fellow Serie B side Pescara in August 2025 to secure regular first-team football.

Desplanches became the undisputed starter for Pescara, but a severe hamstring injury which he suffered in February sidelined him for the rest of the season.

However, his displays in Italy have attracted the attention of several sides, with Scottish giants Rangers and Championship side Norwich City amongst them.

With fresh developments emerging, both clubs have received a boost in their pursuit of the goalkeeper should they choose to make a move for him.

Italy level U15 U16 U18 U19 U20 U21 Italy levels Sebastiano Desplanches has played at

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, with Desplanches returning from his loan spell to Palermo, the club are ‘ready to put him back on the market’, with Norwich City and Rangers namechecked as keen.

Rangers are close to offloading Jack Butland to Hull City in a deal which would see Tigers shot-stopper Ivor Pandur go the other way.

Derek McInnes’ side could still want another goalkeeper though and Desplanches at the age of 23 has much development ahead of him, meaning he could slot in as Pandur’s understudy.

Norwich, where former Rangers boss Philippe Clement is in charge, could also make a move for Desplanches as part of their summer revamp.

The Canaries were superb under Clement towards the end of last season and the club will be keen to back the Belgian ahead of a promotion push.

Desplanches has been capped at every youth level by Italy, standing as proof of how highly he has been rated as a goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen who will make the first official move to secure the signature of Desplanches, who still has two years left on his contract in Italy.