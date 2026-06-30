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Manor Solomon’s option to buy expires tonight, but Fiorentina could look to reopen talks with Tottenham Hotspur for the winger on favourable financial terms.

Spurs have easily been the most active Premier League side in the summer transfer window so far, following their back-to-back 17th-place league finishes.

They have bolstered their backline massively as Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul Van Heck have already arrived.

The north London club are also strongly keen on Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, having taken big steps towards the Italian midfielder, while a fee has been agreed for Mateus Fernandes.

Spurs are showing that they are ambitious about the club’s future, but will need to focus on departures as well, with Roberto De Zerbi unlikely to want a bloated squad, especially with no European football to play.

Solomon is widely expected to move on from Tottenham this summer, but his destination remains unclear for now.

Last season, Solomon was on loan at Serie A club Fiorentina and his loan at the Florence club expires later tonight.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

La Viola have a €10m option to buy the 26-year-old wide attacker and the Italian club want Tottenham to give them a ‘discount’ for any deal to happen.

Fiorentina will let the clause expire tonight, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Firenzeviola), but that does not mean a deal will not happen.

La Viola remain open to negotiating a lower price for Spurs for the wide-man.

Ex-Spurs deal-maker Fabio Paratici is Fiorentina’s sporting director and due to his past relationship with the north Londoners he may fancy his chances of doing a deal.

Solomon joined Spurs three years ago and he still has two years left on his current deal.

With Fiorentina letting the clause expire, the door is open for other clubs to come in for Solomon.