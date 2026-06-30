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French side Lens have sent their best wishes to Arthur Masuaku, who has returned to his parent club Sunderland following his loan spell.

Masuaku arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer last summer and penned a two-year deal as Sunderland sought to bulk up their squad after promotion to the Premier League.

The defender joined Lens during the winter transfer window on a six-month loan deal to secure regular playing minutes.

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The French club’s sporting director was delighted with the signing, insisting that his squad had been rebalanced with the addition of a ‘proven’ defender.

However, the 32-year-old was not able to get minutes in France either as Masuaku, who arrived at Lens after sustaining an injury at the Africa Cup of Nations, spent his first few weeks working back to full fitness.

The defender managed only 228 minutes for Lens, marking a disappointing loan spell.

With his stint in France now over, Lens have wished Masuaku all the best, while confirming the end of his loan.

Club played for Valenciennes Olympiacos West Ham United Besiktas Sunderland Lens Clubs Arthur Masuku has played for

Masuaku is featuring for DR Congo at the ongoing World Cup, with his country set to face England in the round of 32.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Sunderland star.

𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒊 𝑨𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒖𝒓 ❤️💛 Revenu au club cet hiver, @ArthurMasuaku retourne au @SunderlandAFC à l’issue de son prêt. Le club remercie le défenseur, acteur de la qualification en @ChampionsLeague et du succès en @CoupeDeFranceCA, et lui souhaite le meilleur pour la suite. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mwuYUBijmo — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) June 30, 2026

With the summer transfer window now open, the Black Cats will be looking to add quality players to their squad as they look to build on their impressive Premier League survival under Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland are interested in signing Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa, with the midfield ‘seeming set for a significant transfer’.

The Black Cats are at risk of losing midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has emerged as a target for Chelsea and is highly rated by new Blues boss Xabi Alonso.