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Atalanta still have Nottingham Forest defender Nicolo Savona in their plans if Raoul Bellanova departs in the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are looking at a busy summer window, with Elliot Anderson expected to complete a huge £116m move to Manchester City.

Vitor Pereira will want to make additions as he looks to make sure Forest are not in line for another relegation battle in the Premier League.

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Departures beyond Anderson are also expected and full-back Savona has been strongly linked with a return to his native Italy.

The 23-year-old right-back, who made 14 Premier League appearances while also scoring two goals, was suggested to be close to moving to Atalanta earlier this summer, but that talk was played down.

Atalanta do though remain in the mix to potentially sign Savona this summer.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, ‘if Bellanova were to leave, he would be replaced by Savona’.

Bellanova has garnered substantial interest from the Premier League, and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs that ‘have asked’ about his availability for a move in the summer, which might open the door for a swap deal.

Interested club European competition Roma Champions League Atalanta Conference League Linked with Nicolo Savona

Savona is also understood to be open to a move to Atalanta, as the Italy right-back has ‘already given his availability’ to the Serie A club.

The Nottingham Forest defender has also been linked with Roma and, if Pereira does not consider him essential, a return to Italy at some point this summer could be on the cards.

The 23-year-old arrived at the City Ground just last summer from Juventus and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with an option for a further year included in the contract.

Savona saw a knee injury force him to miss a huge chunk of the second half of the season, but it has not affected his stock with Italian sides, who view him as a hugely promising defender.

Nottingham Forest will have to weigh up whether letting Savona go now, before he has had ample opportunity in the Premier League, is the right call.