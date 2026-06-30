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Feyenoord are ‘closely monitoring’ Celtic target Tjark Ernst and ‘if the scouting department’ recommends him, they are ready to send a bid to Hertha Berlin.

The Stuttgart-born shot-stopper came through the TSG Nierderdorfelden, DJK Arminia Bochum and Bochum youth systems before joining Hertha Berlin in 2022.

He made his senior debut against Wolfsburg in 2023 in the Bundesliga and the 23-year-old is closing in on 100 appearances for Hertha Berlin in all competitions.

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Celtic have been looking into the transfer window to address the goalkeeper situation, especially after the retirement of veteran Kasper Schmeichel due to a serious injury.

Ernst has a release clause of €5m, but the Bhoys will face tough competition for his signature with several clubs seeking to lure him away from the Olympiastadion this summer.

Now, Feyenoord have been closely monitoring Ernst’s situation at Hertha Berlin and the Eredivisie outfit are plotting to launch an official bid for him, according to Dutch outlet FR12.NL.

If Feyenoord’s scouting department give a positive report on the shot-stopper, the Dutch giants will slap in an offer for him.

Goalkeeper Age Tjark Ernst 23 Konstantin Heide 20 Marius Gersbeck 31 Goalkeepers at Hertha Berlin

Ernst made 37 appearances in all competitions in the recent campaign, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process, but was unable to help secure promotion for Hertha Berlin.

Celtic currently have Viljami Sinisalo and Ross Doohan as goalkeeping option and will want to add more depth to the squad in the goalkeeping department during the course of the summer transfer window.

Sinisalo became the main man between the sticks after a serious shoulder injury sidelined Schmeichel, and the 24-year-old received plaudits from former top-flight attacker Tam McManus.

Ernst only has one-year left on his current deal with Hertha Berlin and failure to secure promotion to the Bundesliga in the recent campaign could tempt him to make a move this summer.

If Feynoord move to put a bid in for the shot-stopper then Celtic will have to decide whether to make their own offer for Ernst, rivalling the Dutch giants.

Feyenoord, who finished second in the Eredivisie last term, now have Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge.