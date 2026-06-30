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Leeds United have received a boost in their pursuit of Julian Brandt after Real Betis made it clear their ‘priority’ lies elsewhere, despite the German’s representatives offering the free agent to the La Liga outfit.

The 30-year-old brought an end to his seven-year association with Borussia Dortmund this summer and is now searching for a fresh challenge.

The Whites have identified the German as an attractive addition, with the opportunity to sign a player of his pedigree on a free transfer viewed as smart business.

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The Peacocks, however, are far from alone in the race, with several clubs across Europe keeping a close eye on the experienced attacking midfielder.

Trabzonspor have entered the picture, while Roma have also emerged as strong competition.

The Giallorossi have recently stepped up contact with Brandt’s camp in the hope of advancing discussions over a potential move.

Ajax have also made contact with the German to enquire about the conditions of a possible deal, although a move to Amsterdam is currently viewed as unlikely.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Real Betis have emerged as another potential destination after Brandt’s representatives visited the club to present the attacking midfielder as a potential signing, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque.

During talks, the player’s entourage discussed the conditions of a move, but the Spanish outfit’s current ‘priority’ lies elsewhere in the transfer market, leaving an agreement unlikely for now.

Although there is no indication yet that Los Verdiblancos will change their stance later in the window, their current position will come as a major boost for Leeds as they continue to monitor the situation.

But Daniel Farke’s side still face stiff competition from several other clubs for Brandt’s signature and whether they can come out on top remains to be seen.

Leeds are already set to sign free-agent Harry Wilson after beating competition from clubs including Aston Villa, and adding Brandt as well would represent another major statement of the club’s growing pulling power in the market.