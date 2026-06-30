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Leeds United are ‘pressing hard’ to sign Zion Suzuki amid ongoing negotiations with Italian side Parma, while Aston Villa remain in the picture for the shot-stopper.

Daniel Farke’s side are set to strengthen between the posts this summer, with Karl Darlow’s future uncertain and Lucas Perri already out of favour at Elland Road.

The need for a new goalkeeper has led Leeds to enquire about Suzuki, who is also attracting interest from Aston Villa, who themselves may need a new shot-stopper soon.

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The Villans even sent scouts to watch the Japan international during the World Cup as a potential replacement for Emi Martinez, who is wanted by Juventus.

It has already been indicated that the Whites could make their move for Suzuki once the tournament came to an end.

The 23-year-old saw his World Cup campaign conclude on Monday night as the Blue Samurai suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the Round of 32.

With international duty now behind him, a decision over his club future could gather pace in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa Leeds United Emi Martinez Karl Darlow Marco Bizot Lucas Perri Oliwier Zych Alex Cairns Aston Villa and Leeds United goalkeepers

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Leeds have now stepped up their efforts and are ‘pressing hard’ for Suzuki, with negotiations already under way with Parma over a deal.

Aston Villa remain ‘interested’ in the custodian, although they may have to accelerate their pursuit given the Whites’ intentions.

Current number one at Villa Park, Martinez, continues to be pursued by Juventus, while the Villans are also claimed to have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

Toulouse though do not want to sell Restes cheaply and Aston Villa will have to consider how much they want to pay for him, which could lead towards a determined pivot to Suzuki.

Leeds, however, appear determined to ensure Suzuki arrives at Elland Road this summer regardless of the Midlands outfit’s plans.

The Japanese international was also chased by West Ham United last year, and a move to the Premier League could finally materialise this summer.

Although injuries disrupted his campaign with Parma last season, Suzuki still managed five clean sheets in 20 appearances, underlining his quality.

He also caught the eye during the World Cup, and with three years still remaining on his contract, the Serie A outfit could demand a significant fee for his services.

It has already been suggested that Leeds could ‘make a convincing offer’ to secure the custodian.