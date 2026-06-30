Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur target Antonio Vergara is set to receive a ‘significant’ pay rise as part of a contract extension at Napoli, with the Serie A outfit moving decisively to fend off interest from N17.

Spurs’ admiration for the Italian emerged last month after his growing prominence in Naples over the course of the recent campaign.

The Serie A outfit quickly became alert to the situation, identifying Vergara as a key part of the club’s long-term plans.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Incoming boss Massimiliano Allegri’s high opinion of the attacking midfielder only reinforced Napoli’s determination to retain him.

The Azzurri subsequently opened talks over a new contract in a bid to secure Vergara’s future before Tottenham could step up their interest.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have since discovered that prising the Italian away from Naples will be far from straightforward, with Napoli determined to keep hold of him.

Serie A rivals Como and Atalanta, along with Bournemouth, have also remained attentive to the situation in the hope that an opportunity could emerge.

Linked midfielder Club Sandro Tonali Newcastle United Mateus Fernandes West Ham United Joao Palhinha Bayern Munich Antonio Vergara Napoli Aleksandar Stankovic Inter Milan Khephren Thuram Juventus Midfielders linked with Tottenham

Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Vergara is set to commit his future to Napoli until 2032, with the new agreement including a ‘significant’ salary increase.

The Serie A outfit have already rebuffed interest from clubs including Tottenham and the extension would only reinforce their stance.

With his current deal running until 2030, the new contract would secure Vergara’s future for an additional two years while rewarding his progress with a substantial salary increase.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been determined to keep Vergara ‘at all costs’, with the contract extension marking a major success in that effort.

The Lilywhites may now have to turn their attention elsewhere, although another Italian could still make the move to north London as Spurs continue to pursue Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Vergara is not the only Serie A midfielder on Spurs’ shortlist, with Khephren Thuram another target amid Juventus’ willingness to sanction his departure.

While north London outfit have been frustrated in their pursuit of Vergara, Napoli also encountered resistance after enquiring about Lucas Bergvall, with Tottenham’s asking price proving a major obstacle.