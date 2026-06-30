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Newcastle United ‘could decisively return’ for Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli in the event Sandro Tonali is sold in the coming weeks.

The summer transfer window could bring a lot of changes at St James’ Park, with Anthony Gordon already sold and Sandro Tonali being chased by Tottenham Hotspur, a move he wants, while Manchester City and Arsenal remain possibilities for the Italian.

Losing Tonali would be a big blow for Newcastle and immediately present the need for midfield recruitment, something which would become even more important if Bruno Guimaraes follows him out of the door.

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Guimaraes, who has been impressing in the World Cup with Brazil, has garnered interest from Arsenal and keeping him could be tough for Newcastle.

Newcastle will have midfielders in mind and they are admirers of Fiorentina man Fagioli.

Their interest in La Viola’s midfield star is alive and kicking and, according to La Nazione (via FirenzeViola), if Tonali goes, then they ‘could decisively return’ to the chase for him, sending a big bid to Fiorentina.

Fagioli is one of the key members of the Fiorentina team, but La Viola would be unlikely to resist a big offer, as they do not consider any player to be unsellable.

League played in For Serie C Juventus U23s Serie B Cremonense Serie A Juventus, Fiorentina Leagues Nicolo Fagioli has played in

Now is not the first time Fagioli has attracted interest from the Premier League, as last month, Spurs showed interest in him, but the north London side appear to be looking elsewhere.

Fagioli initially arrived at La Viola on loan from Juventus in the second half of the 2024/25 season, before putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club in July 2025.

The 25-year-old midfielder made 45 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists in all competitions in the recent campaign.

However, the Italy international is not the only name on the Magpies’ shortlist, and it has been suggested that the club have ‘no qualms’ about splashing cash on Udinese star Arthur Atta.

Newcastle have already sold Gordon to Barcelona, and the possible departure of other high-profile stars without the arrival of a big name could grow frustrations among the supporters.

Eddie Howe was under immense pressure after failing to deliver results at St James’ Park last season, despite heavy investments in the summer, and will want to strengthen his squad during the course of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will return for Fagioli this summer, but with Fiorentina open to a transfer if the right offer is made, a move away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi could be on the cards.