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Everton’s interest in signing Atalanta wing-back Raoul Bellanova ‘remains very much alive’ after making an approach earlier this month.

The 26-year-old came through the academy at AC Milan before making his professional debut with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 in 2019.

His spell in France proved short-lived, with loan moves to Atalanta, Pescara and Cagliari following during his time at the club.

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Cagliari made the switch permanent in the summer of 2022, but Bellanova was immediately loaned to Inter Milan before Torino secured his signature a year later.

The 2023/24 campaign with I Granata proved a defining one, earning him his first Italy call-up and a €25m move to Atalanta the following summer despite strong interest from several Premier League clubs.

West Ham United and Aston Villa were among those keen last summer, but Atalanta’s €40m valuation was considered too steep.

This summer, Bellanova has emerged as one of the more intriguing names on the market after seeing his minutes reduced compared to his first season with Atalanta.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

He featured 36 times in all competitions, registering two assists, compared to 43 appearances in his first full season at the club, though a hamstring injury between December and January did play its part.

Nottingham Forest, Everton and Newcastle United are all in the picture after making enquiries for the right-sided defender in recent weeks.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Everton’s pursuit of the 26-year-old ‘remains very much alive’.

Bellanova is not the only option under consideration, with David Moyes assessing several candidates as Everton search for a successor to Seamus Coleman.

His ability to operate at both right-back and on the right side of midfield makes him an attractive option alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence, West Ham United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Strasbourg defender Guela Doue, who are also under consideration.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium outfit have been in the market for a right-back for some time, having previously been forced to deploy James Garner and Jake O’Brien out of position.

Back in January, Zakaria El Ouahdi was among the players linked with the Toffees, although that interest failed to progress, while Bologna’s Emil Holm has also been namechecked as a target this summer.

With several right-backs under review, it remains to be seen whether Bellanova, who still has three years remaining on his Atalanta contract, will be the player lining up in a Toffees shirt next season.