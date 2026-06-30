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Artem Dovbyk has admitted he turned down the chance to join West Ham United in the January transfer window because he wanted to see out the season with Roma.

The 29-year-old arrived in the Italian capital in 2024 as the Giallorossi’s most expensive signing of that summer’s window.

The Ukraine international largely justified that investment in his debut campaign, registering 21 goal involvements across 45 appearances in all competitions.

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As a result, several clubs showed interest in Dovbyk last summer, with Leeds United among those to pursue the striker, although it was claimed he had reservations about leaving Roma.

AC Milan also came close to securing his signature last summer, but a move never materialised.

Dovbyk stayed with the Giallorossi and the club secured a third-place finish and qualification for the Champions League, although it proved a difficult campaign for the striker.

A series of injuries disrupted the Ukrainian’s season and limited his overall impact as he was only able to make 18 appearances the whole campaign.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

West Ham hunted for strikers in January, ultimately signing Pablo and Taty Castellanos.

They were though keen on signing Dovbyk first, though the move did not happen.

Reflecting on the past year, Dovbyk revealed that he came close to joining the Rossoneri last summer, while West Ham also entered the picture during the winter, but insisted that remaining with Roma until the end of the season was his priority.

The Ukrainian also delivered a blunt verdict on the recent campaign, describing it as a failure due in part to injuries, but stressing that he must now discover whether his future still lies with the Giallorossi.

Dovbyk told Ukrainian YouTube channel Rosso Dritto (via Tutto Napoli): “I was close to joining Milan in the summer, then in January there was West Ham, but I wanted to finish the season at Roma.

“Now I want to understand if there’s still room for me.

“For me, this season was a failure, also due to injuries.”

Given West Ham’s relegation to the Championship, Dovbyk is unlikely to have many regrets about passing up a move to east London.

He still has three years remaining on his Roma contract, but a move away from the club this summer could be a possibility, with Everton among the sides linked with the striker.

There were already suggestions back in December of a possible swap deal involving the Ukrainian and Beto.

Whether the Toffees step up their pursuit remains unclear, while Ajax have recently made enquiries about the striker as interest continues to grow.