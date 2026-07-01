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Belgian outfit Standard Liege have made a bid for Coventry City star Norman Bassette and are now ‘awaiting a response’ from the Sky Blues.

The 21-year-old arrived in the Midlands in 2024 from the French side Caen, with the Sky Blues viewing him as a long-term investment.

However, Bassette never managed to establish himself as hoped, finding the back of the net just twice in 29 appearances during a difficult debut season in England.

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Several clubs showed interest in Bassette last summer in an attempt to hand him a fresh opportunity, including Dutch outfit FC Utrecht, but Coventry blocked the move.

Instead, Bassette eventually returned to France on a temporary basis after Reims secured his signature, in search of regular football.

The striker later revealed that, despite Coventry’s willingness to keep him, it was Frank Lampard who ultimately sanctioned his departure, having made it clear the Belgian was not part of his plans.

Even so, the move failed to provide the fresh start Bassette had hoped for, as he managed just a single goal in 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

Club played for Caen Mechelen Coventry City Reims Kaiserslautern Clubs Norman Bassette has played for

Coventry recalled the striker during the winter window before quickly sending him out again, this time to 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern.

The change of scenery proved far more rewarding, allowing Bassette to rebuild confidence as he contributed four goal involvements across 16 appearances.

Coventry are now preparing for a fresh Premier League campaign, but the Belgian is not expected to play a meaningful role in Lampard’s plans after returning to England once again.

Another spell away from the Midlands now appears to be gathering momentum, with Standard Liege having officially opened negotiations as they attempt to bring the striker back to his homeland.

According to Belgian outlet Sudinfo, the Belgian outfit have ‘submitted’ an offer to Coventry for Bassette and are now ‘awaiting a response’.

The proposal is understood to be a loan deal containing an option to buy, although whether the Sky Blues are prepared to accept those terms is not yet known.

With Bassette seemingly on the fringes under Lampard, the conditions appear increasingly favourable for negotiations to accelerate over the coming days.

The Sky Blues are continuing to reshape their squad for life in the Premier League after turning Frank Onyeka’s loan spell into a permanent move.

They are also closing in on the signing of centre-back Aurele Amenda in a deal worth around €20m.

Regardless of Bassette’s future, another striker could still arrive, with Coventry keeping tabs on Lois Openda, who is also being pursued by Leeds United.