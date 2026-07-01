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An unnamed Turkish club have seen a bid rejected for Midtjylland winger Aral Simsir, whom Wolves have enquired about, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Wolves will want to move on from the disappointment of last season and focus on securing promotion straight back to the Premier League under new boss Cesar Peixoto.

The Old Gold have already made key additions to the squad with Kieran Trippier arriving to add real experienced at the back.

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Besides that, Mexico World Cup star Raul Jimenez will also return to Molineux after the conclusion of the tournament to help the club secure promotion.

Wolves will want to strengthen further during the course of the summer transfer window, after registering just 27 goals in 38 matches in the league in the recent campaign.

They have been showing interest in Midtjylland star Simsir, who has just been the subject of a €12.5m offer from Turkey.

Midtjylland have rejected the bid, but it indicates how much the player may cost, amid Wolves having enquired about him.

Manager Reign Paul Lambert 2016-2017 Nuno Espirito Santo 2017-2021 Bruno Lage 2021-2022 Julen Lopetegui 2022-2023 Gary O’Neil 2023-2024 Vitor Pereira 2024-2025 Rob Edwards 2025-2026 Cesar Peixoto 2026- Recent Wolves managers

Simsir came through Midtjylland’s youth system, but has been on two loan spells at Norwegian sides Jerv and Lillestrom, and under his current contract is tied down to the club until 2029.

In the recent campaign, Simsir scored 12 goals and provided 21 assists in 54 games in all competitions this term, helping the club to secure a place in the Europa League qualifiers.

It is unclear whether Simsir wants to make the switch from Turkey to England and also how willing the 24-year-old attacker is to play in the Championship.

Wolves have been looking into the transfer market to make improvements to their attack and the club are also ‘preparing the right offer’ to sign Che Adams from Torino.

The Old Gold decided to sack Rob Edwards and replace him with Portuguese manager Peixoto, which came as a shock in some quarters.

It remains to be seen how the appointment of Peixoto will pan out over the course of the season, as he has never managed outside Portugal before.