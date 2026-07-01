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Celtic face further competition in their pursuit of winger Fares Ghedjemis after the Algerian has opened the door to a move to Juventus this summer.

The Bhoys made a concrete move for the winger during the January transfer window, lodging an offer as they looked to strengthen their squad in the midst of another Scottish Premiership title battle.

However, Celtic’s proposal fell well short of Frosinone’s valuation, leaving the Italian outfit unwilling to sanction a sale and bringing negotiations to a halt.

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It later emerged that Ghedjemis himself also chose to remain in Italy, with Frosinone’s general manager revealing the winger rejected the opportunity to join the Hoops in order to help the club in their pursuit of the Serie B title.

Although Frosinone ultimately missed out on lifting the trophy by a single point, they still secured automatic promotion, vindicating Ghedjemis’ decision to stay put.

Celtic’s admiration for the Algerian never faded though, with the Scottish champions continued to monitor his situation in the hope that another opportunity could present itself during the summer.

Since then, however, the pursuit has become increasingly complicated as interest from some of Europe’s biggest leagues has dramatically altered the landscape of the race.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Juventus and Napoli have both entered the frame in Italy, while Lille and Monaco are also firmly in the picture from France, leaving Celtic facing an increasingly uphill battle.

Adding to the challenge is Frosinone’s €15m valuation, a figure that already represents a sizeable hurdle for the Hoops.

Now, according to North African outlet Maghreb Foot, Ghedjemis is ‘open to an offer’ from Juventus and would welcome the opportunity should the Bianconeri succeed in reaching an agreement with Frosinone.

The winger’s stance further dents Celtic’s hopes, with the race now appearing to drift beyond their control.

Whether Juventus can ultimately strike an agreement with Frosinone remains unclear, but even if negotiations stall, there is no shortage of clubs ready to position themselves for a move.

The 23-year-old is currently away with Algeria at the World Cup, where they are preparing for a Round of 32 meeting with Switzerland.

Borussia Dortmund’s scouts have already monitored the winger during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Celtic also risk missing out on another winger target in Cole Campbell, although they continue working on that pursuit.

The Bhoys are additionally facing competition from Bologna in their efforts to land striker Kieron Bowie.