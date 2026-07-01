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Chelsea view new signing Marco Palestra as a ‘ready-made’ addition rather than a long-term development project, according to journalist Kieran Gill.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during his loan spell at Cagliari last season, establishing himself as one of the most promising young full-backs in Italian football.

He returned to Atalanta after his loan, but it did not take long for strong interest in the right-back to gather momentum.

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Newcastle United and Manchester City both entered the race for Palestra earlier last month as they explored a move for the Italian.

However, it was widely suggested that Palestra was prioritising a switch to Inter Milan this summer.

When Chelsea entered the race for the right-back, they initially encountered the same situation, before then blowing Inter Milan’s personal terms offer away with a much more lucrative deal for Palestra.

Palestra has now completed his move to Chelsea and will play under Xabi Alonso in the new season.

Manager Reign Frank Lampard 2023 Mauricio Pochettino 2023-2024 Enzo Maresca 2024-2026 Liam Rosenior 2026 Xabi Alonso 2026- Recent Chelsea managers

Chelsea are understood to have paid around £47m to secure the Italian, who has put pen to paper on a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

It has now emerged that Chelsea regard Palestra as a ‘ready-made’ signing rather than a player requiring years of development before making an impact.

The Blues’ recruitment strategy has seen the club invest heavily in young talent, although it has also attracted criticism over whether every prospect receives the pathway needed to fulfil their potential.

Palestra is viewed as a player with enormous long-term potential, but the coming months are likely to reveal just how quickly he can establish himself in Alonso’s plans.

Although the Italian’s natural position is at right-back, he is also comfortable operating on the left and could replace Marc Cucurella following his recent move from Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid.

The Blues are also pursuing Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano as another option to strengthen the left-back position.

Palestra will be in line to feature during pre-season, giving Chelsea an early opportunity to assess just how quickly he can make his mark.

Meanwhile, right-back Malo Gusto could move away from Stamford Bridge this summer amid interest from Manchester City, although it remains to be seen whether that develops into anything concrete.