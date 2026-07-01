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Newcastle United are ‘closely interested’ in teenage Guinea midfielder Ousmane Diabate, with several clubs across Europe also firmly in the race for the talent.

Eddie Howe’s side could see significant changes in midfield this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur continuing their determined pursuit of Sandro Tonali, while the Italian also has interest from elsewhere.

Another influential figure in midfield, Bruno Guimaraes, could also find himself at the centre of transfer speculation after Arsenal registered their interest.

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The Magpies could be looking at substantial change in the middle of the park and already they are being linked with midfielders.

Newcastle have explored several options, with Fiorentina’s Nicolo Fagioli recently emerging as an option.

The Tyneside outfit are keeping a close eye on Valencia’s Javi Guerra as well, with Aston Villa also interested in the midfielder.

Adding youthful talent remains firmly on Newcastle’s agenda as well, having previously failed in their attempt to strike a deal for Atalanta prospect Sergej Levak.

Interested club Besiktas Brentford Newcastle United Trabzonspor Interested in Ousmane Diabate

Newcastle have now turned their attention to another emerging talent, as they are ‘closely interested’ in teenage midfielder Diabate, according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor.

The 18-year-old broke into the first team at Genclerbirligi during the 2025/26 campaign, making his senior debut for the Turkish outfit.

The defensive midfielder accumulated 397 minutes across seven appearances last season, giving Eddie Howe’s side a glimpse of what he is capable of.

However, the Magpies are far from alone in the race, with Brentford also having the Guinea international on their radar.

Besiktas have also received information regarding the conditions of a possible transfer and could represent a genuine threat should Diabate decide his development is best served by remaining in Turkish football.

Trabzonspor previously made similar enquiries over the midfielder’s situation and could yet emerge as another serious contender.

Interest is also arriving from Ligue 1, meaning the competition for Diabate’s signature could gather pace quickly in the coming weeks.

Diabate still has three years remaining on his contract with Genclerbirligi, but the growing list of admirers means that a move away this summer could be a real possibility.

The Guinea international also made his senior international debut earlier last month, getting a cap and further highlighting the rapid progress he has made.