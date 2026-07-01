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Tottenham Hotspur have been namechecked as providing ‘heavy competition’ in the race to land Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun.

Putting the disappointment of last season behind them, the Lilywhites are trying to restock their squad with new players, who they believe will help them challenge towards the top end of the table next term.

They have already put their money on the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka and are working on adding more.

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There is an agreement in place with West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes, with permission now given for the Portuguese to undergo a medical.

Tottenham will not stop there, as Roberto De Zerbi aims for a comprehensive revamp to make the side competitive again and the club back him with substantial cash.

Strengthening in attack is key too, with just 48 goals scored in 38 Premier League games last season, and Tottenham are interested in former Arsenal star Balogun.

Balogun, who is on the books at Ligue 1 side Monaco, is drawing interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Club played for Arsenal Middlesbrough Reims Monaco Clubs Folarin Balogun has played for

And, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, Tottenham are also in the mix and providing ‘heavy competition’ for the United States international.

Balogun is currently at action at the World Cup with Mauricio Pochettino’s United States side.

In the three years Balogun has been at Monaco, he has featured in 91 games, scoring 31 goals.

He represented England at youth international level, even up to the Under-21s, but switched to the United States with his debut in 2023.

Given his involvement in the tournament in North America, a decision over Balogun’s future is likely to have to wait until later this summer.

Tottenham may find competing for his signature tough to do if PSG progress their interest, with a move to the Parc des Princes sure to be an incredibly appealing prospect for Balogun.