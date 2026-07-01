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Tottenham Hotspur are set to lose the services of defender Luka Vuskovic, with a deal to sell the centre-back now agreed with Brighton.

Spurs are set to splash £85m on signing midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, which comes hot on the heels of a £52m capture of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

The north London side are also still trying to do a deal to land Sandro Tonali and are waiting for a final answer from Newcastle United on their latest proposal.

Bringing cash in will also be a requirement as Spurs try to balance their spending and Croatia defender Vuskovic is being sold.

Brighton have failed with bids for the defender this summer, but now a breakthrough has been made, though Spurs have been careful to include a sell-on clause and first refusal if he is sold by the Seagulls in future.

Journalist James Olly wrote on X: “Brighton have agreed a £50m deal with Tottenham for Luka Vuskovic.

“Deal comprises £46m + £4m in add-ons.

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“Spurs also have a 20 per cent sell-on clause and matching rights on a possible future transfer.”

For Vuskovic, who was on loan at German side Hamburg last season, playing football on a regular basis in the new campaign has been on his mind.

With Marcos Senesi joining Van Hecke through the door and adding to the range of centre-backs Tottenham have, Vuskovic opened the door to a move to Brighton.

The switch should make sure that the Croatian gets the first team football he feels he needs to continue his development, while having the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

Spurs’ sell-on clause and matching deal rights though ensure that they will continue to maintain an interest in the defender’s development over the coming years.

The move will not find favour with former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega, who dubbed the idea of Spurs selling Vuskovic this summer ‘crazy’.

Vuskovic shone brightly on loan at Hamburg last term and questions could soon be asked of Spurs if he takes that form into the Premier League.