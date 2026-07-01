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Tottenham Hotspur‘s Argentina defender Cristian Romero ‘wants to leave’ the north London club this summer, but the costs of a deal are ‘too high’ for Italian sides.

Spurs have already kicked off a major rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi this summer, with Mateus Fernandes expected to come through the door soon.

Two centre-backs have been signed in the shape of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, though Luka Vuskovic is to be sold to Brighton.

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Romero’s future has come under the scanner amid repeated claims he could move on from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old defender has had disciplinary issues at the club, consistently going into the referee’s notebook, while his antics have split opinion amongst the fans.

Romero could well be on his way out of Tottenham this summer if he gets his wish as, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Argentine ‘wants to leave’.

De Zerbi is suggested to hold him in ‘high regard’, but that is not affecting Romero’s stance.

Centre-back option Luka Vuskovic Micky van de Ven Jan Paul van Hecke Cristian Romero Marcos Senesi Kevin Danso Radu Dragusin Ashley Phillips Kota Takai Ben Davies Centre-backs on the books at Tottenham

There is interest in the defender, who is at the World Cup with Argentina, from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

However, a move to Italy for Romero looks to be off the cards as the costs are ‘too high’ for Italian sides, despite clubs in Serie A rating him.

If Romero is not set to head back to Italy then other Tottenham stars might, with Guglielmo Vicario still viewed as a ‘viable option’ for Italian giants Juventus.

Radu Dragusin is also popular with Italian sides and looks to have little prospect of game time in north London.

Romero still has three years left on his current deal with Spurs and the club are likely to demand a substantial fee to let him leave.

If the Argentine is to depart then it is likely to only happen when his World Cup adventure with Argentina concludes.