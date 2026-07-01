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Fiorentina appear to have gone cool on out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon, with the London heavyweights unwilling to lower their asking price for the Israeli.

La Viola turned to the Premier League in the winter transfer window, bringing in Solomon from Tottenham alongside Jack Harrison from Leeds United in a bid to inject fresh impetus into their attack.

Both wingers played their part in preserving Fiorentina’s Serie A status, with the Spurs loanee making 19 appearances and contributing to four goals.

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Towards the end of the campaign, it was suggested that Solomon ‘would do everything’ to stay in Florence, while his agent also dismissed suggestions that a return to England had already been agreed.

Despite that desire, Tottenham’s €10m option to buy clause has proved a stumbling block, preventing Fiorentina from converting the loan into a permanent move.

Tuesday’s deadline to trigger the permanent deal came and went, with hopes lingering that fresh negotiations could yet take place, but the winger is currently on course to return to N17.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (Firenze Viola), there ‘doesn’t seem to be any desire’ on the part of Fiorentina to sign Solomon given Tottenham’s stance.

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Spurs are holding firm at around €10m, a figure La Viola have spent weeks trying to negotiate down without success.

Former Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici, now Fiorentina’s sporting director, was said to have pushed for a discounted fee without success, but his ties with the north London club could still help revive talks.

Fiorentina could yet go back for Solomon, especially if Tottenham have an asking price rethink.

Meanwhile, Spurs have already begun reshaping their squad with arrivals tailored to Roberto De Zerbi’s plans and are now expected to trim their numbers, particularly with no European football to contend with next season.

Solomon, who has made just six appearances in a Spurs shirt since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, remains among those expected to depart.

With Fiorentina now cooling their interest after being priced out by Tottenham’s valuation, Spurs may have to turn their attention to alternative suitors.