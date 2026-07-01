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Mateus Fernandes ‘has permission’ to be put through a medical by Tottenham Hotspur following an agreement on a fee with West Ham United.

After strengthening at the back, Spurs are moving to bolster midfield and are splashing big money on the Portuguese midfielder.

Fernandes has been widely expected to leave West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League, with several sides showing interest, including Manchester United.

It is though Tottenham who have an agreement on a fee in place with West Ham, on the basis of an £85m deal.

Now, with personal terms not an issue, Spurs are rapidly closing in and have been given another boost as they seek to get the deal over the line.

Fernandes has now been told by West Ham that he is free to undergo a medical with Spurs, which the north London side will surely waste no time in conducting.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Mateus Fernandes has permission to undergo medical tests as new Tottenham player.

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“Green light from West Ham as they receive £85m fixed fee, a club record signing for Tottenham.”

The financial outlay is a substantial one for Tottenham, though they have boxed clever in the transfer market so far this summer by landing Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers.

Spurs will now be looking to see Fernandes come through his medical without a hitch and then put pen to paper to a long-term deal in north London.

For Roberto De Zerbi, Fernandes will be available from the first day of pre-season, which will delight the Italian boss.

Fernandes arrives as a highly rated midfielder, with Portugal boss Roberto Martinez having dubbed his performances ‘incredible’ despite West Ham’s Premier League struggles.

The deal is also sure to please former Tottenham star Danny Murphy, who in the recent campaign lauded Fernandes for his energy across the pitch.

Spurs could continue their midfield rebuild, with a host of other midfielders having been linked with moves to N17, though whether Sandro Tonali is still a possible deal remains to be seen given the huge outlay on Fernandes.

Tonali is keen to play for De Zerbi, but agreeing a fee with Newcastle United has so far proven problematic for Tottenham.