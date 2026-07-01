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Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson has admitted he has mixed feelings following Sweden’s World Cup exit, but remarked that ‘something bigger’ awaits him at home.

Sweden’s World Cup campaign came to an emphatic end on Tuesday night as they were swept aside 3-0 by France in New York, with Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola on target to seal their fate.

It capped a disappointing knockout stage for Group F, with the Netherlands and Japan also crashing out at the first hurdle.

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Gudmundsson featured in the starting lineup in every one of his country’s matches, operating as a left wing-back in the opening two fixtures before shifting into a back three for the final pair of games.

The 27-year-old admitted there was disappointment that the journey had come to an end, acknowledging he and his family had hoped it would continue for longer.

However, he stressed that he has been able to come to terms with the outcome relatively quickly and is already beginning to move on from the setback.

When asked whether the elimination had left him with mixed emotions, Gudmundsson told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter: “Yes, of course it is.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“Just like my family back home, I had hoped for more—that we would continue this fantastic journey.

“But the positive thing is that I can let this go pretty quickly now.”

Gudmundsson said representing Sweden at the World Cup had fulfilled a lifelong dream, but revealed the birth of his son, which he followed via video from North America, was an even bigger moment.

He also praised his wife and admitted he cannot wait to return home to his family.

“It’s a dream for me to be here, and at the same time, something even bigger has happened in my private life back home.

“I just want to give a big shout out to the wife at home, who has gone through this on her own.

“Of course I can’t wait to get home to her now.”

Last week, it emerged that the Leeds full-back had attracted interest from Chelsea after an impressive campaign under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

A key figure throughout the season, Gudmundsson made 35 appearances as the Whites secured a 14th-place finish, earning praise for a ‘phenomenal’ display against the Blues.

With Sweden’s World Cup campaign now over, the 27-year-old, who declined to comment on the interest, can now turn his full attention back to club matters.

However, with three years still remaining on his Leeds contract, Chelsea would likely face a difficult task in luring him away from Elland Road.