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Commentator Adam Pope has admitted that the departure of Pascal Struijk, who is set to leave Leeds United to join Brighton, is a negative for the Yorkshire giants at the moment.

Leeds have been active already this summer as the Yorkshire club are looking to strengthen their squad following Premier League survival under Daniel Farke.

While adding quality signings to the squad has been the objective, the Whites are letting some of their players go to balance the books.

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Struijk is the latest name on the list, with the Dutchman set to join fellow Premier League side Brighton for an initial fee of £15m, despite suggestions of a £20m package.

He is entering the final year of his contract, with no sign he would sign an extension.

Losing the 26-year-old will be a blow for Leeds, for whom he has been a dependable performer in recent seasons, with his growing leadership skills hailed.

The defender has amassed 196 total appearances for the Elland Road side across all competitions, playing under the legendary Marcelo Bielsa.

Pope indicated that Brighton are getting a good deal for an experienced defender.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The commentator stressed that the Dutchman has been an influential player for Leeds despite suffering injuries, insisting the defender has been a significant positive for the club.

He admitted that losing the 26-year-old centre-back must currently be viewed as a ‘negative’, with the Whites yet to identify a suitable replacement.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (07:19), Pope said: “The thing for Leeds, I think if it’s £20m, you’ve got a guy that’s played a load of appearances, nearly 200.

“He has been a star for many reasons. Two big injuries on the way, you have to say.

“He had his poor moment in the semi-final, but overall he’s been a massive plus.

“And you’ve got to say, this is, it’s a negative, at the moment, until we know who comes in to replace him.

“But they do need someone to come in and replace him, definitely.”

Farke was already being linked with signing another centre-back before Struijk’s exit, with his three at the back system requiring sufficient depth in the position.

Now the Whites may have to dip into the market to bring in two centre-backs before the transfer window closes at the start of September.