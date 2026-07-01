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Fulham on-loan star Samuel Chukwueze wanted to stay at Craven Cottage, but is now planning to stay at AC Milan and fight for a place in the team.

Chukwueze first came to Europe to join Spanish side Villarreal, then joined AC Milan in 2023, but failed to cement his place in the team, and in the summer of 2025 arrived at Fulham on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old attacker made 25 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists for the west London club in all competitions in the recent campaign.

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Despite showing glimpses of positive football at Fulham, the Nigeria international failed to convince the Cottagers to trigger the option to buy clause included in his loan deal.

Now, Fulham are staring down a summer which could bring a lot of changes at Craven Cottage, especially after the departure of head coach Marco Silva, who spent five years at the club.

It has been suggested that Chukwueze recently rejected a move to Trabzonspor, and according to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, the 27-year-old’s ‘main intention was to stay at Fulham’.

But the Cottagers did not trigger the option to buy clause and now Chukwueze has plans to fight for his place at the San Siro, though AC Milan want to sell him permanently this summer.

League played in Segunda Division B La Liga Serie A Premier League Leagues Samuel Chukwueze has played in

During his time at Craven Cottage, Chukwueze did struggle with a few injuries, but helped Fulham to secure a comfortable mid-table finish in the recent campaign.

The Cottagers are yet to announce their new manager for next season, but they have been heavily linked with former Real Madrid interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

However, the west London club have been looking into the transfer market to make key additions to the squad, and Fulham are interested in Auxerre star Lassine Sinayoko, but face competition from several Premier League clubs.

Fulham will want to add high-profile players to their squad during the course of the summer transfer window, and a return for Chukwueze might be possible after the departure of Harry Wilson, who has agreed to join Leeds United on a free transfer.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Fulham will come back for Chukwueze in the summer transfer window, but at the moment, the player is preparing to fight for his spot at AC Milan.