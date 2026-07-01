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Tottenham Hotspur target Sandro Tonali has ‘never been this close’ to moving to north London, as Spurs wait for Newcastle United’s ‘final reply’ to their latest proposal.

Spurs are pulling the cheque book out this summer, with Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke all brought in to add to a backline that leaked too many goals in the Premier League last season.

Martin Dubravka has joined to provide goalkeeping cover, while Spurs are putting the finishing touches to the £85m capture of midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with permission to put him through a medical received.

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Tottenham are not stopping at Fernandes and Tonali remains a key target as part of the midfield rebuild under way in N17.

Spurs have seen an offer for the Italian knocked back, but have not gone away and talks have continued to take place between the two clubs as a deal is explored.

Now, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Tonali ‘has never been this close’ to becoming a Tottenham player.

Tottenham are in the process of waiting for Newcastle’s ‘final reply’ to a proposal of over £85m.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon this summer and are also coming under pressure on Bruno Guimaraes.

Booked against Barcelona (H) PSV Eindhoven (H) Sunderland (A) Manchester United (A) Wolves (A) Brighton (H) Manchester City (H) Sandro Tonali’s bookings last season

Missing out on any European football amid a poor campaign has seen Newcastle take a big backwards step and rivals consider their top players to now be potential signings.

Tottenham do not have any European football to offer to Tonali, but the sense of an exciting and well backed project under countryman Roberto De Zerbi.

The Newcastle midfielder enjoys a good rapport with De Zerbi and it is suggested he is keen to keep his word over a move to north London.

Even so, selling Tonali would be a big call for Newcastle make and losing the Italian, Gordon and Guimaraes in the same summer would pose serious questions about the level of ambition at St James’ Park.

That though is not Tottenham’s concern and they are pushing hard to give De Zerbi the chance to work with Tonali.

Tottenham are also looking at attacking players, with former Arsenal man Folarin Balogun someone they are interested in.

Eyes will also be on outgoings at Tottenham, amid a host of players looking at surplus to requirement status under De Zerbi.