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Tottenham Hotspur have dismissed claims of a bid from Newcastle United for Archie Gray and insist ‘no offer has been received’ for the midfielder, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau.

The 20-year-old has become a regular presence for Spurs since arriving from Leeds United in 2024, establishing himself as one of the club’s brightest young talents.

The central midfielder registered five goal involvements across 35 appearances despite the north London outfit enduring a difficult campaign.

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Gray has operated at right-back and even centre-back when needed, but is a central midfielder by trade and it is his preferred role.

There is set to be more competition in that department soon, with the Lilywhites set to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

Spurs are also actively pursuing Sandro Tonali as they attempt to add another marquee figure to the heart of their midfield.

Against that backdrop, claims surfaced that Newcastle had submitted an offer in an attempt to prise Gray away from north London.

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However, Tottenham sources have now deny those claims, insisting there has been no bid from Newcastle for the Englishman.

It is unclear if Newcastle do want to take Gray to St James’ Park, but no proposal has reached Tottenham’s desk yet.

Whether that situation changes later in the window remains uncertain and it is unclear just how much Tottenham would want to sell him, if that even is a prospect they would consider.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will continue their push to land Tonali as they look to pull off one of the statement deals of the summer.

They have made a fresh proposal for the midfielder and it is suggested he has never been closer to make the move to Tottenham.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are keeping a close watch on highly rated teenager Ousmane Diabate, although they face competition from several clubs across Europe for the midfielder, who currently plies his trade in Turkey.

The Magpies have already sold Anthony Gordon this summer and the pressure is on for Eddie Howe to make signings.