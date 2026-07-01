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Sevilla’s left-sided player Oso is attracting transfer interest from several sides and Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs tracking him.

The Tricky Trees had an underwhelming last season in the Premier League as they finished as low as 16th in the table.

However, they played in the Europa League semi-final and are aiming to have a good domestic campaign to potentially get back to Europe.

Forest are set to pocket an eye-watering fee for Elliot Anderson’s imminent departure to Premier League giants Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur’s highly rated Lucas Bergvall is someone they consider very highly as a potential replacement for the England international.

However, Nottingham Forest want a number of arrivals and a wide player is high on their agenda.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Sevilla’s left-sided wide player Oso is a player they like.

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The City Ground club are not the only club keen on him, as Fiorentina and Strasbourg are also interested in the 22-year-old Spaniard.

The Torrevieja-born talent joined the Seville-based club four years ago from Malaga and was a prominent presence in Sevilla’s B team.

Oso is a versatile left-sided player who is comfortable playing as a left-back or a left wing-back, and is also comfortable playing as a left-winger.

The 22-year-old Spaniard made a breakthrough into the first team in the second half of the campaign, as he played 24 senior games for the La Liga side.

Oso scored two goals and provided three assists, but Sevilla could face difficulties in keeping hold of him with his current deal set to run out next summer.

Fiorentina and Strasbourg’s interest in the 22-year-old will not make it easy for Forest, but the English club are head and shoulders in terms of possessing more financial power.

With no European football, Nottingham Forest can operate at a wages to turnover ratio of 85 per cent, rather than meeting UEFA’s rule of 70 per cent.