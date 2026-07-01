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Nottingham Forest face needing to offer at least €40m just to get Roma to sit down for talks about selling midfielder Niccolo Pisilli this summer.

The Tricky Trees are again looking at a summer of big changes at the City Ground as they get ready to go again.

Elliot Anderson is in line to be sold to Manchester City for a fee of €135m and that will mean a big influx of funds into the kitty at Forest.

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The cash will not be spent by Vitor Pereira, who is in line to be sacked as manager and replaced by Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner.

Nottingham Forest have raided the Italian market in past windows and they cold do again this summer.

Forest have sounded out Roma over signing midfielder Pisilli over the last few weeks, but the Giallorossi are not keen on selling.

That stance has not changed, but a price at which they would look at doing business has emerged.

According to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Roma would need an offer of at least €40m to sit down and discuss a potential sale of the player.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini considers Pisilli a vital player and Roma have promised him they will try to keep hold of his most important stars.

Given the money from the Anderson sale, a proposal of €40m would be well within Nottingham Forest’s scope if they choose.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Now is not the first time that Pisilli has attracted interest from the Premier League, as recently Tottenham Hotspur were ‘monitoring’ his situation at the Stadio Olimpico, but since then have moved on to pursue other targets.

Pisilli came through the ranks of Roma’s youth system, then became a key member of the squad in the last couple of seasons, and has a contract with the club until 2029.

The 21-year-old midfielder made 34 appearances in all competitions, while contributing to eight goals, and helped Roma secure Champions League football.

However, Pisilli is not the only young midfielder in Nottingham Forest’s transfer plans, as the Tricky Trees also have Lucas Bergvall ‘high in their thinking’, and he is keen to move on from Spurs.

Now it remains to be seen how Glasner views the situation, with the Austrian boss sure to want a big input into the players Nottingham Forest chase in the coming months.