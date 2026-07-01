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Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has revealed he has been made some lucrative offers from clubs outside top leagues, but wants to prioritise his career given his current age.

The 26-year-old is back with his parent club after spending the first half of last season on loan at Villarreal before finishing the campaign with Fiorentina.

The Serie A outfit were keen to make the move permanent, but despite signing Solomon on a free transfer, Spurs have remained firm on their valuation of around €10m.

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Having joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, Solomon has made only a handful of appearances for Tottenham and appears unlikely to feature in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, with a permanent exit this summer looking the most probable outcome.

Despite attracting interest from several clubs prepared to offer lucrative contracts, the Israeli winger insisted he has no desire to pursue that path at this stage of his career.

He explained that he believes he is entering the prime years of his career and wants to focus on staying fit and playing at the highest level possible.

While Solomon acknowledged those opportunities may become more appealing later in his career, he stressed that his immediate focus is on competing at the top level.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Tottenham winger, asked if he could follow the example of Eran Zahavi, who moved to China for big money in 2026, said on All In’s Kick Talk podcast (via Italian outlet FcInterNews): “I would say no.

“I’ve already been contacted by several teams, by teams that offer a lot of money, but I don’t even want to hear about it, because today I’m not going to be my age anymore.

“I can’t do anything about it.

“In three or four years I will be 30 years old and I will not be able to go back to 26 or 27.

“Now I have to be at the peak of my career and I want to do the best I can: stay healthy, work on myself, be as strong as possible and play at the highest level.

“I could evaluate these options later, but at the moment I am not interested in them.

“I am interested in football, and this is an option that I immediately rule out.”

For much of the past few months, Solomon appeared destined to remain in Florence, with the club looking at keeping him and the winger wanting to stay.

Now though the out-of-favour Spurs star’s future is less clear.

Fiorentina could still return for him later this summer, but it appears certain Solomon would snub approaches from leagues in the likes of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for now.