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Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda is now the subject of a widening transfer scrap, following on from suggestions he was FC Porto bound.

Sunderland’s superb progress and performances under Regis Le Bris have meant a number of their players are being seriously looked at and the Black Cats are at risk of losing key men.

FC Porto have noted the skills of Mayenda, with a move to sign him under way.

The Portuguese giants have been closing in on taking Mayenda to Portugal, however they have not done the deal yet and it is at risk.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Real Betis and Rennes are now pushing to steal Mayenda from FC Porto’s clutches.

Rennes have started to make moves, but it is Betis who have been ‘intensifying’ their efforts in recent hours, as they look to position themselves to sign the Sunderland attacker.

Losing Mayenda would not be idea for Sunderland, reducing Le Bris’ attacking options in the process, but there is ample time for the Black Cats to make signings.

League played in National 3 Ligue 2 Scottish Premiership Championship Premier League Leagues Eliezer Mayenda has played in

Real Betis, under experienced manager Manuel Pellegrini, finished in a Champions League spot in La Liga in the recent campaign and could be an attractive destination for Mayenda.

Rennes by contrast have Europa League football to offer following their sixth place finish in Ligue 1.

FC Porto won the Portuguese title, but Mayenda may want to test himself in a higher profile league.

Mayenda caught the eye with his performances at Sunderland early on and was tipped to become a Premier League player.

It is unclear what level of fee Sunderland will bank from a possible sale of Mayenda this summer, but the forward has a deal at the Stadium of Light that still has another four years left to run on it.

The Spain Under-21 international was in and out of the Sunderland side last term, scoring just twice in the Premier League, against West Ham United and Bournemouth.