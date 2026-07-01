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Tottenham Hotspur ‘will be making a big move’ for United States attacker Folarin Balogun ‘after the World Cup‘.

Balogun came through the Arsenal youth system, and following loan spells at Middlesbrough as well as Reims, permanently joined Monaco in the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old forward scored 19 goals and chipped in with five assists in 43 games in the recent campaign, helping Monaco secure European football with a seventh place finish in Ligue 1.

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Tottenham got an up close look at Balogun during the campaign, as he played against Spurs in the Champions League league phase.

Balogun, born to Nigerian parents and brought up in England, is currently starring for the United States at the World Cup and so far has made three goal contributions in two games.

Spurs have been very busy in the summer transfer window, having already signed Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke to strengthen the defence for next season.

Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali are poised to arrive to add to midfield, but attack is also a focus and the north London club have been namechecked in the race to sign Balogun this summer.

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Tottenham ‘will be making a big move’ to sign Balogun ‘after the World Cup’.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, Spurs could face competition from French outfit Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea for the former Arsenal star.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi will want to add more firepower to his side, especially after Spurs registered just 48 goals in the league, and with the departure of PSG loanee Randal Kolo Muani.

The Lilywhites have backed De Zerbi in the transfer market this summer and show no sign of slowing down.

Balogun still has two years remaining on his contract with Monaco, but with substantial interest from several clubs, a move away this summer could be on the cards.

However, with the 24-year-old currently being involved in the World Cup, a decision on his future will most likely be made after the conclusion of the tournament.

Spurs could face tough competition from PSG, who can provide Balogun with Champions League football and also an opportunity to extend his stay in Ligue 1.

Balogun though may well ask how much game time he would get at the Parc des Princes as part of a star-studded squad.