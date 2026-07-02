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Western Sydney Wanderers and Aberdeen have reached an agreement for winger Nicolas Milanovic, with personal terms now being finalised.

The Dons experienced an underwhelming season in the Scottish Premiership last season, finishing as low as ninth in the league table.

Stephen Robinson was appointed three months ago to stabilise the project and Aberdeen have already been very busy in the transfer market.

The likes of Connor Ronan, Toyosi Olusanya, Dan Happe and Lewis Mayo have already joined, with more additions expected throughout this summer window.

Slovenian midfielder Benjamin Markus is on the radar and the TSV Hartberg star prefers a move to the UK.

However, trimming the squad to have a sustainable structure is also key and the club hierarchy are looking to offload some stars who are not in their plans.

The likes of Graeme Shinnie, Tom McIntyre and Vicente Besuijen left the club upon their contract expiry, but Aberdeen will ideally want fees from departures.

Club played for St Albans Dinamo Western United Western Sydney Wanderers Aberdeen Clubs Nicolas Milanovic has played for

They are already working on an exit, as, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Aberdeen and Western Sydney Wanderers have a ‘club-to-club agreement reached’ for Milanovic’s potential departure this summer.

And it has been suggested that the personal terms with the 24-year-old winger are also being finalised.

Some A-League clubs, alongside other international sides, are keeping an eye on the situation as Milanovic would be back in Australia after only a season in the Scottish Premiership.

He left the Westies last summer as their record sale, but had an underwhelming campaign with the Dons, where he played a sporadic role, and was not part of the Australian national team in the ongoing World Cup.

The two-time capped Australia international failed to score in his 23 appearances across all competitions, playing no part for Aberdeen in their last ten league games last term.

Milanovic’s deal runs for two more years at Pittodrie, but he looks set to end his journey in Scotland following his disappointing debut season.

Whether other interested clubs will try to hijack the deal, or if he will add to his 68 appearances for the Westies in the upcoming A-League season, remains to be seen.