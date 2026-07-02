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Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on Algeria international Anis Hadj Moussa, whose agent has admitted the Algerian is eager to test himself in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the recent season with Dutch giants Feyenoord, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists to finish second in the squad for goal involvements.

Those performances also earned him a place in Algeria’s World Cup squad, marking another significant step in his rapid rise.

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He started Algeria’s opening World Cup clash against Argentina before being introduced from the bench against Jordan.

Algeria are now preparing to face Switzerland in the Round of 32, with Hadj Moussa once again hoping to make his mark on the biggest stage.

Hadj Moussa’s impressive displays have made a summer departure an increasingly realistic possibility, with several clubs now positioning themselves for his signature.

Saudi Pro League sides Al Ahli and Al Qadsiah both attempted to lure the Algerian, but he is not believed to have been tempted by those destinations.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

A switch to the Premier League could be a real possibility amid interest from England.

Hadj Moussa’s agent Mohamed Dahmane has told North African outlet Maghreb Foot, that the winger is keen to experience the Premier League, with Aston Villa and Newcastle namechecked as clubs who want him.

Despite the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, the winger has no desire to head in that direction, though his agent insisted that he will likely move this summer.

Hadj Moussa shared a ‘strong relationship’ with Robin van Persie, whose departure from Feyenoord at the end of the recent season could have played role in the winger’s desire to seek a new challenge.

Van Persie had been instrumental in blocking any potential move for the Algerian last summer when Tottenham Hotspur were namechecked as suitors.

Which Premier League club ultimately secure the winger’s signature, however, remains to be seen.

Aston Villa could hold the advantage by offering Champions League football as part of their proposal, but any move is likely to wait until after the World Cup has concluded.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle also share an interest in Kerim Alajbegovic, with the Bosnia youngster remaining one to watch as the summer window unfolds.

Newcastle are already set to strengthen their left flank with the signing of Bazoumana Toure, who turned down interest from clubs across Europe in favour of a move to St James’ Park.