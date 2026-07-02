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Atalanta ‘appear to have the upper hand’ over Serie A rivals Bologna for the signature of Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who could leave the Gers this summer.

The Liege-born midfielder arrived at Ibrox from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in 2023 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Ibrox.

Raskin quickly stood out as a top notch midfielder at Rangers, but his time at the Gers has not always been smooth.

He had a notable falling out with Russell Martin at the start of last season and though he later regained his spot in the side, Martin’s tenure was in deep water and quickly ended.

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Raskin has been identified as a likely sale for Rangers this summer and he is doing his reputation no harm with his performances for Belgium at the World Cup.

Atalanta have been long-term admirers of the Belgium international, though the Italian outfit also face competition for Raskin’s signature from Serie A side Bologna, as manager Domenico Tedesco is keen to sign him this summer.

For Rangers, a battle between clubs for Raskin could be the ultimate outcome to drive up his price, and it is one Atalanta seem to be winning.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Atalanta ‘appear to have the upper hand’ in the race at the moment, despite Bologna having contacted Rangers.

It is suggested that Raskin could cost a fee of €20m.

Interested club League Atalanta Serie A Real Betis La Liga Bologna Serie A Keen on Nicolas Raskin

However, Raskin has not only garnered interest from Italy, as Spanish outfit Real Betis also have him on their transfer wishlist, and manager Manuel Pellegrini has given his approval to make a move.

Meanwhile, another Rangers midfielder who has been on Atalanta’s radar is Thelo Aasgaard, and the Italian outfit are looking to secure a new midfielder before the start of their pre-season training camp.

Aasgaard caught the eye at the World Cup for Norway and Rangers may have to deal with bids.

Rangers themselves have been busy in the ongoing transfer market to strengthen their squad and have signed Dan Neil, who has been dubbed ‘technically gifted’ by manager Derek McInnes.

The Gers are expected to target further signings in the coming weeks, though McInnes has stressed patience may be needed in some pursuits.

Raskin still has two years left on his current contract with Rangers, but with substantial interest from clubs across Europe, and the cash his sale will bring into the Gers transfer kitty, a move could be on the cards.