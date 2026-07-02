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Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to put Sandro Tonali through a medical and he will arrive in the UK this afternoon to start the process, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Spurs agreed a fee with Newcastle United for Tonali on Wednesday on the basis of a £92.5m fee plus a further £7.5m in add-ons.

The monster fee agreement comes hot on the heels of Tottenham agreeing to pay West Ham United £85m for another midfielder in the shape of Mateus Fernandes.

Tonali has a good relationship with Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi and has been keen to help push the move through.

Now the Italian midfielder is wasting no time in doing his bit following the agreement of a fee between the two clubs.

He is due to arrive in the UK this afternoon, having been out of the country due to his summer break, and will then start his medical checks at Tottenham.

Spurs will be looking for Tonali to come through the medical checks without an issue and then he will be able to put pen to paper to a six-year contract with the club.

New arrival Martin Dubravka Jan Paul van Hecke Andrew Robertson Marcos Senesi Tottenham’s new signings

Tonali will join Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke through the door, with Fernandes then expected to follow, in what is shaping up to be an extensive rebuild for Tottenham.

They are also expected to move to bring in attacking players, with United States international Folarin Balogun someone they have been tipped to bid for when the World Cup finishes.

A host of players are likely to be moved on from north London as De Zerbi clears the decks.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could return to Italy, with Juventus keen, while he has already held talks with Napoli’s sporting director.

Defender Radu Dragusin is another player tipped to head back to Serie A, where he has substantial interest, while winger Manor Solomon has seen Fiorentina pass up on triggering his option to buy.

Fiorentina did want to keep Solomon, but Spurs were unwilling to give a discount on his €10m price tag.

The Italians could yet return to the chase later this summer if Tottenham’s stance on Solomon starts to soften.

Spurs meanwhile have denied receiving an offer from Newcastle United for midfielder Archie Gray, who could see his playing time suffer due to the arrivals of Tonali and Fernandes.

Tottenham did receive another offer from Brighton for Luka Vuskovic and it has been accepted.