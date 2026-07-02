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Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho believes that Emiliano Martinez would be a great asset to the Bianconeri should he arrive from Aston Villa.

The Argentine shot-stopper has been a vital cog for Aston Villa since joining the club six years ago.

He was widely tipped to leave last summer amid interest from several sides, but stayed put and helped Aston Villa return to the Champions League and also win the Europa League.

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Again this summer Martinez is a wanted man and it is Juventus who have been leading the charge to snap him up from Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old first emerged as a target last month, when it was suggested that the Italian side were in contact with the goalkeeper’s entourage.

Martinez also looked keen on a move and it was even claimed that he is ‘already looking for a place in Turin’ amid Juventus’ interest.

It was suggested last week that the Italian giants were expected to make new contact for the Argentine international in a bid to push a deal forward.

Club played for Corinthians Vitoria Setubal Genoa Palermo Livorno Torino Juventus Como Genoa Avai Teams Rubinho played for

Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho has given his approval to the pursuit and believes the club need a goalkeeper capable of being as decisive as a striker.

He stressed that Martinez would be a strong signing for the Bianconeri, pointing to the Argentine’s impressive recent seasons and trophy-winning pedigree.

Rubinho insisted that the 33-year-old would be a great asset to Juventus should he sign for the Bianconeri.

Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, he said: “Juve need a goalkeeper who’s as decisive as a striker.

“Dibu is a name everyone likes and he’s also coming off some very strong seasons where he’s even won trophies.

“If he were to arrive, I think he’d be a great asset to Juve.”

Rubinho added that Martinez’s age should not be a factor when assessing a potential transfer, insisting that the Argentine justifies his valuation.

The former goalkeeper stressed that a shot-stopper capable of consistently performing at a high level remains a valuable asset regardless of age.

“You shouldn’t think about his age, because he’s worth every cent asked for.

“When a goalkeeper offers this kind of guarantee, he can be twenty or forty years old, it makes no difference.”

Though Juventus remain interested, the Italian side have ‘decided to be cautious’ and not splash too much money on signing the 33-year-old.

It remains to be seen when Juventus will be able to finalise a deal for the Aston Villa custodian, who is currently representing Argentina at the World Cup.

In all likelihood, any pursuit will most likely only heat up when Argentina are eliminated.