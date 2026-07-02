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Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure has opted for Newcastle United ahead of two other suitors and has now been cleared to undergo a medical at St James’ Park.

The 20-year-old began his career with ASEC Mimosas and played a key role in their 2022/23 league title triumph during his debut season with the senior side.

Hammarby snapped up the highly rated Ivorian in early 2024 following a successful trial, and although he made just 23 appearances for the Swedish outfit, he contributed 12 goal involvements before earning a move to Hoffenheim in February the following year.

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Hoffenheim did not secure his signature without a fight, with both Celtic and Crystal Palace pushing hard to bring him in at the time.

Brighton were also said to be leading the chase for the 20-year-old at one stage, but the move never materialised as he instead completed his switch to the Bundesliga side two months later.

He wasted little time making an impression in Germany, registering three assists in 13 appearances during his first half-season before elevating his game further last campaign with five goals and 12 assists in 32 outings.

That brilliant campaign inevitably attracted interest from across Europe, but the winger has now set his sights on a move to St James’ Park.

Clubs played for ASEC Mimosas Hammarby IF TSG Hoffenheim Clubs Toure has played for

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Toure has chosen Newcastle ahead of two other clubs, one in England one in Germany, and has been given the green light to travel for his medical.

The Ivory Coast international, who represented his country at the World Cup, is set to join in a €50m deal and sign a long-term contract, with the transfer becoming a record sale for Hoffenheim.

Capable of operating on either flank or through the middle, the 20-year-old is most comfortable on the left and appears primed to fill the void left by Anthony Gordon following his move to Barcelona.

With Newcastle also agreeing a £92.5m fee, plus a further £7.5m in add-ons, with Tottenham Hotspur for Sandro Tonali, who is due to undergo his medical today, the club are already moving to reinvest part of that income.

The Magpies’ recruitment drive is unlikely to end with Toure, with Bosnia & Herzegovina forward Kerim Alajbegovic also linked and Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli suggested to be a priority should Tonali’s departure be completed.