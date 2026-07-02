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Celtic target Gvidas Gineitis is ‘not considered unsellable’, but the Bhoys will need to offer Torino over €10m to kick off talks over a deal.

Torino snapped up the Lithuanian from fellow Italian outfit SPAL in 2022 and he has kicked on with his development in Turin.

In the recent campaign, the 22-year-old midfielder made 31 appearances in all competitions, despite missing a few games due to a hamstring injury.

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The Lithuania international is not a player Torino are actively looking to sell, but clubs have been approaching his agent and Celtic have held talks.

Celtic will want to add more depth to their midfield going into the new season, as the Bhoys’ in-demand midfielder Arne Engels has attracted interest from the Premier League.

It has been suggested that Torino could receive a tempting offer for Gineitis, but that has not happened yet, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web).

The midfielder is ‘not considered unsellable’, but Celtic will needs to offer over €10m for Torino to give serious consideration to letting him leave this summer.

Club Years NFA Kaunas 2018-2019 Atmosfera 2019-2020 SPAL 2020-2022 Torino 2022- Gvidas Gineitis’ career history

At the age of 22, Celtic may well feel the Lithuania international represents a good investment with significant resale value in the future.

Splashing out over €10m for him would still represent a substantial investment for the Scottish champions to make though.

Celtic do have other midfield options on the radar.

The Bhoys have set their sights on Brondby midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic, but nothing has been confirmed yet, and the club also face competition from German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Gineitis still has three years remaining on his current contract, but with Torino willing to part ways with him for a substantial transfer fee, a move away from the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino could be on the cards.

It remains to be seen when or if Celtic might move for him, with the Bhoys potentially waiting for an Engels sale or until later in the summer.