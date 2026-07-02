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Champions League side PSV Eindhoven ‘tried to secure’ the services of Sunderland wanted Lutsharel Geertruida amid suggestions the defender’s future likely remains in England.

The 25-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light last summer on loan from RB Leipzig to strengthen Regis Le Bris’ squad for their return to the Premier League.

The Dutchman provided valuable depth during the Black Cats’ impressive campaign, which ended with a seventh-place finish and Europa League qualification.

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Geertruida made 28 appearances across the season, showcasing his versatility by operating at centre-back, right-back and even in defensive midfield whenever called upon.

Liverpool attempted to prise Geertruida away during the winter transfer window, but the defender was ultimately convinced to remain at Sunderland for the remainder of the campaign.

The Black Cats held a €23m option to make the move permanent, yet after the season concluded they opted against activating the clause, sending the Dutchman back to RB Leipzig.

That did not bring Sunderland’s interest to an end, however, with the club continuing to explore the possibility of retaining him on revised financial terms through fresh talks with the Bundesliga outfit.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, it has emerged that Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven have been chasing him.

It is suggested PSV Eindhoven ‘tried to secure the services’ of the defender, but at the moment there is no question of a move, even on loan, happening.

Geertruida emerged through Feyenoord’s academy before establishing himself as one of the Eredivisie’s standout defenders, ultimately earning his move to Leipzig in 2024.

The Dutch international is now weighing up his options, although the signs currently point towards him remaining in England.

Last month, Geertruida was linked with clubs in Serie A and La Liga, suggesting that even if Sunderland decide against retaining him, he would have no shortage of admirers.

Although Geertruida still has three years remaining on his Leipzig contract, a return appears increasingly unlikely after the Bundesliga outfit’s willingness to move him on became evident.

Whether Sunderland step up their efforts or ultimately turn their attention elsewhere should become clearer over the coming days.

Geertruida was also included in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad but did not see a single minute of action as the Oranje were knocked out by Morocco in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats have also made enquiries over right-back Oscar Mingueza, although it remains to be seen whether that pursuit has any bearing on Geertruida’s future.