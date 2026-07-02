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Celta Vigo have still ‘not lost hope’ in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Fer Lopez, although they are prepared for lengthy negotiations to make a deal happen.

The 22-year-old officially returned to Molineux after his temporary spell with Los Celestes came to an end and there have been noises about Wolves plotting to keep hold of him for the upcoming campaign.

However, it has already been suggested that the Spaniard has no desire to play Championship football following Wolves’ relegation.

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The La Liga outfit remain determined to bring him back, with the club’s sporting director revealing in May that they were prepared to ‘get creative’ in their efforts after identifying Lopez as a priority target for the summer.

Although Los Celestes had hoped Wolves’ relegation would strengthen their position, the Old Gold have instead adopted a firm stance over the midfielder’s future.

The Old Gold have made it clear they are prepared to play hardball, leaving Celta Vigo facing what is expected to be a prolonged battle throughout the summer transfer window.

The situation has been worsened by Wolves thinking about having Lopez at their disposal in the Championship.

But according to Spanish daily Marca, Celta Vigo have still ‘not lost hope’ of retaining Lopez this summer and remain determined to bring him back.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Although the Spanish outfit are braced for ‘lengthy’ negotiations, they have still not ‘ruled it out’ and remain determined to test Wolves’ resolve.

Boss Claudio Giraldez is eager to reunite with the Spaniard, with Lopez also keen on a return to his boyhood club, keeping hopes of a deal alive.

The Spaniard was handed only limited opportunities under former Wolves boss Rob Edwards at Molineux last season.

Now there is a new boss in charge at Molinuex in the shape of Cesar Peixoto.

During his six-month spell in England, Lopez managed just 364 minutes across 12 appearances and failed to register a single goal.

The Old Gold invested around €23m to sign the Spaniard and have already indicated they would ideally like to recoup that fee.

Celta Vigo are currently only in a position to explore another loan deal, with it remaining to be seen whether Wolves are eventually prepared to soften their stance in the coming days.