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Tottenham Hotspur have been irritated by Newcastle United demanding £100m for Sandro Tonali, with the Magpies insisting the deal would not go through otherwise.

A deal has been agreed between the two clubs for Tonali and crucially, it can hit Newcastle’s £100m demand when the add-ons are triggered.

Tottenham will pay Newcastle a fee of £92.5m for Tonali, but along with £7.5m in add-ons which are viewed as achievable and take the deal up to £100m.

Tonali is due to arrive back in the UK later today and will be put through a medical by Tottenham ahead of sealing the move.

And Tottenham faced having to agree to Newcastle’s £100m demand for the deal to go through, which left the north London club ‘irked’.

Journalist Lee Ryder wrote on X: “#THFC are understood to have been irked by Newcastle insisting on £100m deal for Sandro Tonali but were told the sale would not go through for anything less.

“#Arsenal also turned down chance to sign Tonali after wage demands and agent fees.”

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Tonali will follow Mateus Fernandes in through the door in N17, giving Roberto De Zerbi a new midfield pair at a cost of not far off £200m; Fernandes has cost a whopping £85m.

With such substantial backing and no European distractions on the agenda, the pressure will be on De Zerbi to produce a special season in north London.

He has already signed Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Andrew Robertson.

Signing Tonali will delight former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega, who insisted last month that whether the deal was pushed over the line would be the ultimate test of Spurs’ ambitions.

There was interest in Tonali from Italian giants Juventus, but the financial costs of the deal saw them quickly conclude he was unattainable.

Tonali’s departure is not a huge surprise for Newcastle, with it being flagged by one former Magpies star as early as March, with a warning it would be the natural result of not qualifying for Europe.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, meaning both deals combined will bring in an initial £160m, which could even rise further.