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Manchester City defender Ruben Dias will not be chased by Inter Milan this summer after they learned his salary demands.

Inter Milan won back the Serie A title in the recent campaign and are trying to strengthen their squad to defend it and put in a tilt at the Champions League next term.

Adding at the back has been a focus for the Nerazzurri, who have been linked with Manchester City’s Dias.

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The 29-year-old was the subject of an enquiry earlier this summer as Inter Milan looked at whether they could take him to Italy.

However, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, there will be no move from the Italian champions for Dias.

Having learned that Dias is earning €11m net per year, Inter Milan consider such a salary to be ‘excessively burdensome’.

Dias is under contract at Manchester City for another three years and now has a new manager to play for in the shape of Enzo Maresca.

Pre-season opponents Inter Milan K-League All Stars Atletico Madrid Arsenal Manchester City friendly opponents

For Manchester City, next season will mark the start of a new era and Maresca is assessing the shape of his squad at the Etihad.

There has been interest from Valencia in Manchester City defender Vitor Reis, but the Cityzens have blocked an exit for now.

Cash is being splashed on midfielder Elliot Anderson, with Manchester City now having confirmed the agreement of a fee with Nottingham Forest for him.

Maresca will soon be preparing his players for pre-season and the friendlies that come with it.

Inter Milan are due to take on Manchester City in a friendly clash on 1st August, which is followed by a clash with the K-League All Stars four days later.

Aletico Madrid visit the Etihad on 9th August.