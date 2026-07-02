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Leeds United flop Isaac Schmidt is the subject of interest from his native Switzerland, though the pieces need to fall into place for a move to happen.

The full-back spent the recent season on loan in Germany at Werder Bremen, but had a spell to forget.

While Schmidt did clock 19 appearances in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen, the majority came off the bench as he struggled to nail down a spot in the side.

He has headed back to Leeds this summer, but looks to have little future at Elland Road after failing to even get into the Whites team in the Championship.

Daniel Farke was happy with what Schmidt did in training and admitted it hurt to leave him out on a matchday, but the German still overlooked him.

Schmidt could have an escape route back to Switzerland this summer, with Basel and Young Boys both having ‘expressed interest’, according to German journalist Andre Oechsner.

It is suggested that a return to Switzerland is possible for Schmidt, but the pieces would all need to fall into place for it to happen.

Club Appearances St Gallen 108 Werder Bremen 19 Lausanne-Sport 15 Leeds United 14 Isaac Schmidt appearances by club

The defender still has another two years to run on his Leeds contract.

The Swiss Super League is a league Schmidt knows well, with the defender having clocked 99 appearances in the division.

A move back to Switzerland could help Schmidt with his international ambitions as he missed out on a spot in Switzerland’s World Cup squad.

It is unclear how much Leeds would be looking for to sell Schmidt, or whether they might consider a new loan for the defender if a permanent sale cannot be clinched.

For Schmidt, his next move will be crucial as he looks to make sure he can get his career back on track with regular first team football.

If he stays at Elland Road, game time would likely be out of reach.