Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Celtic goalkeeping target Tjark Ernst ‘has rejected’ the chance to join Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin.

Entering the final year of his contract in the German capital, Ernst has become a wanted man this summer, with Celtic showing interest as they look for a new goalkeeper.

Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement has left a void at Celtic Park and Martin O’Neill’s men have been linked with several goalkeepers.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

They were keen on Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jari De Busser, but AZ Alkmaar won the race for his signature.

Las Palmas shot-stopper Dinko Horkas is also on Celtic’s radar, with the Bhoys having made an approach to explore taking him to Parkhead.

Celtic recently saw Feyenoord join the race for Ernst, but there has also been competition from Wolfsburg.

It had been suggested in some quarters that Wolfsburg are closing in on Ernst, but now he has turned down the chance to go to the Volkswagen Arena.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ernst ‘has rejected’ a move to join Wolfsburg, in a move which may well give Celtic a boost.

Wolfsburg represented serious competition for Celtic to deal with, but the Bhoys will no longer have to worry about the Wolves.

Ernst played 33 league games for Hertha Berlin last season, managing eleven clean sheets in the process.

His addition would help create competition for Viljami Sinisalo and Ross Doohan, with the Finn having established himself as the first choice for the second half of the season.

With Celtic having to prepare for the Champions League qualifiers and also tackle pre-season friendlies, they will want a new goalkeeper in through the door as soon as possible.

Whether a concrete push for Ernst on the part of Celtic will now take place remains to be seen.