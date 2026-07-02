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Tottenham Hotspur‘s asking price for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is considered to be ‘highly negotiable’.

The 29-year-old still has two years remaining on the contract he signed after arriving from Empoli in the summer of 2023, although his time in north London now appears to be drawing to a close.

Roberto De Zerbi is understood to prefer Antonin Kinsky between the sticks, with the Tottenham boss favoring a different goalkeeper profile and opening the door for Vicario to move on.

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The Lilywhites have further strengthened that stance by signing Martin Dubravka on a free transfer to provide competition for the Czech star, leaving Vicario increasingly on the fringes.

The Italy international has been a regular presence at N17 over the past three seasons, making 117 appearances, and interest in his services has been strongest from clubs in his homeland.

Napoli and Juventus have both tracked the goalkeeper for several months, although Tottenham’s initial valuation proved difficult for either club to justify.

Inter Milan also wanted Vicario, but ultimately concluded they would spend the money elsewhere.

Napoli and Juventus remain in the race for Vicario, but for the Azzurri any move depends on whether Alex Meret, whom Massimiliano Allegri considers his first-choice goalkeeper, signs a new contract.

Linked goalkeeper Alisson Guglielmo Vicario Alex Meret Emi Martinez Goalkeepers linked with Juventus

If he does, Napoli are expected to end their interest in Vicario.

Juventus, meanwhile, continue to view him as an alternative to Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, with personal terms already agreed with the Argentine, but a transfer fee yet to be settled between the clubs.

The Old Lady were initially put off by Tottenham’s asking price, but that stance now appears to have softened.

Vicario is also understood to favour a move to Turin over Naples and would reunite with Luciano Spalletti, having worked under the manager at international level.

According to Italian news agency ANSA (via Tutto Juve), Tottenham’s €15m asking price for Vicario is ‘highly negotiable’ in a clear sign of just how much Spurs want to offload him.

The €15m price is in itself not considered to be excessive given his age.

It is understood that Juventus view Vicario as a worthwhile medium-to long-term investment, with discussions between the two clubs potentially set to intensify.

The main obstacle, however, could be the 29-year-old’s wage demands, given the level of Premier League salaries compared to Serie A.

With Spurs’ asking price no longer viewed as a major obstacle, Juventus’ attention could now shift to negotiating Vicario’s wage demands before deciding whether to move forward with a deal.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Turin will become the next destination in the Tottenham goalkeeper’s career.