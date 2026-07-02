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A move to either Leeds United or Aston Villa looks the most likely outcome for Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki after Parma snapped up Giovanni Daffara from Juventus.

Parma are planning for a change between the sticks this summer and have got ahead of the curve by signing Daffara from Juventus for €6m.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper is highly rated and Parma believe they have picked up a gem from the Old Lady.

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The expectation is that Suzuki will depart Parma in the coming weeks and he has been linked with both Aston Villa and Leeds.

And, according to Parma focused Italian journalist Simone Lorini ‘Leeds or Aston Villa is the rumours’ as to where Suzuki will be going.

The Japanese custodian really caught the eye at the World Cup, where he was entrusted with helping the Blue Samurai make another deep run in the competition.

During the tournament, Aston Villa dispatched scouts to closely monitor Suzuki after identifying him as a potential target.

Goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi Giovanni Daffara Zion Suzuki Filippo Rinaldi Goalkeepers on the books at Parma

Shortly afterwards, Leeds also entered the picture by making enquiries over the goalkeeper’s situation.

It was subsequently indicated that Leeds intended to step up their efforts once the World Cup had concluded.

Japan’s campaign came to an end after a Round of 32 defeat to Brazil, paving the way for attention to quickly shift back towards Suzuki’s club future.

It was then suggested that Leeds are now pushing hard to secure the goalkeeper, with negotiations ongoing with the Serie A outfit over a possible deal.

Which of the two Premier League clubs ultimately wins the race remains to be seen, but the signs increasingly point towards Suzuki making the move one of the two sides.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have also been claimed to have a ‘verbal agreement’ with Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, although it remains unclear which direction the Villans will ultimately take.

The Midlands outfit are also seeking clarity over the future of current number one Emiliano Martinez, with Juventus continuing talks over a possible move.

Parma though do clearly believe that Suzuki will go and the expectation in Italy is that he will either be playing his football at Villa Park or Elland Road next season.