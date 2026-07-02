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French giants Lyon have identified Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti as an option to replace Real Madrid loanee Endrick, but luring him away from the Gers ‘will be a challenge’.

Chermiti had a somewhat mixed sort of season at Rangers last term, finishing with 20 goal contributions in 41 appearances overall.

Towards the start of the campaign, while Rangers struggled, Chermiti came under the scanner, with one former player doubting his ability to become a natural finisher for the club.

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He had to wait until October to score his first league goal and was linked with a move away in the January transfer window.

Rangers, though, rejected a substantial offer from Fenerbahce and Chermiti stepped up to repay the club’s faith by scoring big goals, including a hat-trick at home against Hearts and a brace at home against Celtic.

The general opinion on him changed, with former Scotland striker Andy Walker insisting that Chermiti had the character to thrive in the biggest occasions.

Now again, Chermiti has found himself at the centre of attention, with interest arriving from Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon, in search of a new striker, have started talks over a possible move to bring Chermiti to Ligue 1.

They have a job on to replace Endrick, who is set to return to his parent club, Real Madrid, after half a season in France.

It is suggested though that Lyon will find it a challenge to lure Chermiti away from Rangers, with an offer of under €20m potentially in line to be made.

It now remains to be seen whether Rangers open up to the prospect of losing the player who they bought from Everton only a year back.

They also have him tied with a contract running until the summer of 2029 and are unlikely to accept any offers below their valuation.

New Rangers manager, Derek McInnes, has already brought in an experienced striker in the form of Lawrence Shankland, who almost helped Hearts win the Scottish Premiership title.